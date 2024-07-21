Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,318. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.