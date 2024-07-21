Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 105,885 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,885 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Edison International worth $27,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. 1,325,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,771. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

