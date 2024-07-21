Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 109,608 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,608 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,377,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,083,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.58. 49,581,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,311,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 238.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

