Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 113,996 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113,996 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $59,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,352,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

