Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,236 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $61,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in AutoZone by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $24.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,950.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,871. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,870.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,893.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

