Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 18,199 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 51,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.
Truist Financial Price Performance
Truist Financial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,976,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.