Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 32,608 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 32,608 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $55,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.25. 3,215,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

