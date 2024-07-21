Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 33,928 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,928 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $69,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,766,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 880.2% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.18. 3,073,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.54.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.