Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 52,361 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,361 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $84,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day moving average is $159.49. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

