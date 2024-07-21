Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,785 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $23,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.73.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.