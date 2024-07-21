Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 68,041 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,041 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $64,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5,571.4% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

