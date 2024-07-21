Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Jabil worth $21,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 72,212.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,824. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

