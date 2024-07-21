Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $57,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. M&G Plc purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $156,631,000. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 533,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 23,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,722,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CME traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

