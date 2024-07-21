Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,706. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

