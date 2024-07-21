Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,126 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,409,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PR. Susquehanna raised their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Permian Resources stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 6,750,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,716,582. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

