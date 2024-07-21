Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE TSM traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $165.77. 22,585,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,249,166. The company has a market cap of $859.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

