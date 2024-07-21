Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,967. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.40. 12,221,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,180,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

