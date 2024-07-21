Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $1.06 Million in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.23% of NETGEAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 292,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 82,192 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NETGEAR Stock Down 0.7 %

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 110,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,795. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $164.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $63,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 83,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,626 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $75,163.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,744 shares in the company, valued at $544,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $63,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,244 shares of company stock valued at $308,028. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.