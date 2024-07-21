Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 375,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,122,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.76. 2,098,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,855. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $129.85.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

