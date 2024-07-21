Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases Shares of 6,300 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 108,206 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,667. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

