Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.59.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $243.91. 1,342,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,104. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average of $241.34. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

