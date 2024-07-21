MOBOX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.07 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. MOBOX has a total market cap of $79.39 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,903,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,413,681 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

