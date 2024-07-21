Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.72.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. 5,012,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

