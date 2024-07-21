Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.72.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

