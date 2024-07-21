Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.02 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $198.31 million and $6.02 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00047811 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,128,584,423 coins and its circulating supply is 887,271,047 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.