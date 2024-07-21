M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23, RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share.

Shares of MTB opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $175.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.79.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

