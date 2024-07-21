Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.90 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Nano has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $135.90 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,327.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.45 or 0.00590466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00109005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00241410 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00069642 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

