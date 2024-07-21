National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of C$303.26 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

TSE:FVI opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.79. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$8.68.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

