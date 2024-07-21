National Bank Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

