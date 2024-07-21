National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

Shares of K stock opened at C$12.13 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$12.86. The stock has a market cap of C$14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. In other news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. Insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock worth $6,954,397 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

