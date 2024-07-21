National Bank Financial Weighs in on OceanaGold Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.39.

OceanaGold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.65 on Friday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.97.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.