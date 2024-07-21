NEAR Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.90 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.90 billion and approximately $239.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.25 or 0.00009195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00047477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,201,502,951 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,089,984 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,201,414,332 with 1,103,923,268 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.28550576 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $179,649,821.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

