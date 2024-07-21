NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and $199.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.13 or 0.00009130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,201,503,671 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,089,984 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,201,414,332 with 1,103,923,268 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.28550576 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $179,649,821.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

