Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $700.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.76.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $633.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $655.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

