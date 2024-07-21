Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,203,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,203,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511 over the last ninety days. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Nerdy by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 174,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDY opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

