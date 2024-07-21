Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Achieves $524.82 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $524.82 million and approximately $21.46 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,541.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.00578053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00108290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00034902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.00244186 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00068857 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,290,106,473 coins and its circulating supply is 44,596,258,604 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.