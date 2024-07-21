Netcall (LON:NET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on the stock.
Netcall Price Performance
Shares of NET stock opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.24) on Thursday. Netcall has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.28 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £157.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,183.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Netcall Company Profile
