Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.70% of Newmont worth $4,836,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 6,268,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.