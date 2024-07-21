Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.47.

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.49. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77. The stock has a market cap of C$533.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Insiders have bought 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

