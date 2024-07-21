Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 127 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.50.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $12.43 on Friday, reaching $751.20. 1,187,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,988. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $740.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $747.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

