Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,332 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 207,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 646,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,558. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $493,867.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $493,867.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at $48,145,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

