Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. 885,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

