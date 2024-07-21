Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,862 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.09. The company had a trading volume of 217,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,554. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $159.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.