Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Walmart by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,584 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

