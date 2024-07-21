Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $38.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,900. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $456.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

