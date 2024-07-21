Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. 1,510,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,033. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

