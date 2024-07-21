Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 86,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

PLXS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 122,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.64. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,118,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $230,985.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $3,749,884. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

