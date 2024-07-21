Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $599,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $406,934,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,207,000 after acquiring an additional 380,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CoStar Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after acquiring an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,827,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,225. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

