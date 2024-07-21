Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after buying an additional 215,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,739,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,012,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,678,000 after buying an additional 189,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,551,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

