Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $77,735,000.
Shares of BURL traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.70. The company had a trading volume of 415,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $255.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.12.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
